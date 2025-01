Fraher Group Wants to Turn TU Dairy Plant of Tulcea into Romania’s Biggest Producer of Mature Cheese

Fraher Group Wants to Turn TU Dairy Plant of Tulcea into Romania’s Biggest Producer of Mature Cheese. Fraher group, controlled by Hertea brothers, wants to expand TU dairy production and become the largest producer of mature cheese in Romania, explained Nicolae Hertea, Fraher co-founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]