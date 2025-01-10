Bucharest to replace roughly 7,800 lighting fixtures to be energy-efficient

Bucharest to replace roughly 7,800 lighting fixtures to be energy-efficient. Over 7,800 lighting fixtures on 34 boulevards in Bucharest are set to be replaced by summer to more energy-efficient options, according to mayor Nicu?or Dan. The general mayor mentioned that so far, 4,830 public lighting sources have been renewed with the help of funds from the Environmental (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]