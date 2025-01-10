Over 200 km of highways and express roads to open in Romania in 2025, PM says



Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced during the first government meeting this year that over 200 kilometers of highways and express roads are planned to be inaugurated in 2025. Among the key projects highlighted was the Foc?ani-Br?ila expressway, valued at over EUR 1 billion, for (…)