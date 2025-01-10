Romanian government approves extra day off for public sector employees in early May

Romanian government approves extra day off for public sector employees in early May. Romania’s government adopted in its January 10 meeting a decision granting an extra day off to public sector employees at the beginning of May. Thus, Friday, May 2, will be an official day off for public sector workers, linking the legal holiday of May 1 (Labor Day) with the weekend (May 3-4). (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]