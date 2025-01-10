Filip & Company Assists Qemetica Group In Sale Of Assets Related To Soda Ash And Sodium Silicate Production In Romania
Jan 10, 2025
Law firm Filip & Company has provided legal assistance to Qemetica, a major player in the European chemical industry, in a complex project regarding the sale of calcined soda ash and sodium silicate production assets and activities in Romania, through Ciech Soda Romania, previously known as (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]