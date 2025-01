Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Grows 1.2% YoY In Q3/2024

Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Grows 1.2% YoY In Q3/2024. Romania's economy increased by 1.2% in unadjusted data in the third quarter of 2024, lower than 2.3% growth reported in the same quarter of 2023, a second set of provisional data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Friday (Jan. 10). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]