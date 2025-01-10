 
Romaniapress.com

January 10, 2025

Statistics Board: Romania Retail Sales Grow 8.7% YoY In January-November 2024
Jan 10, 2025

Statistics Board: Romania Retail Sales Grow 8.7% YoY In January-November 2024.

Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 8.7% in unadjusted data and by 8.1% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in January-November 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, data from the country’s statistics (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Government Considers Becoming Majority Shareholder Of Electrica Again The Romanian Government is considering regaining the majority stake of the Electrica Group (EL.RO), in which it currently owns 49.8%, Economedia reports.

Finance Ministry Raises Interest On Tezaur T-Bills The Finance Ministry is launching a new session for buying Tezaur T-bills on Monday, January 13, with one-, three- and five-year maturities and annual interests of 7%, 7.5% and 7.8%.

Nuclearelectrica Announces Changes In Its Management Team Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has informed the capital market in a report on Jan. 10 that the position of General Manager of Cernavoda NPP Branch will be temporarily occupied by Romeo Urjan, starting with January 9, for an initial period of three months.

Government Raises "Medium Term Notes" Program Ceiling By EUR15B To EUR90B The “Medium Term Notes” government paper issue framework program will continue with a higher value, RON90 billion, instead of the previous RON75 billion, and the increase will allow covering the funding needs via Eurobonds on the international capital markets in 2025 and 2026, according to a (…)

Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Grows 1.2% YoY In Q3/2024 Romania's economy increased by 1.2% in unadjusted data in the third quarter of 2024, lower than 2.3% growth reported in the same quarter of 2023, a second set of provisional data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Friday (Jan. 10).

Romanians to travel visa-free to the US beginning this spring Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on Friday, January 10. According to the Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, Romanian citizens will be able to travel to the US without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025. "Romania (…)

Filip & Company Assists Qemetica Group In Sale Of Assets Related To Soda Ash And Sodium Silicate Production In Romania Law firm Filip & Company has provided legal assistance to Qemetica, a major player in the European chemical industry, in a complex project regarding the sale of calcined soda ash and sodium silicate production assets and activities in Romania, through Ciech Soda Romania, previously known as (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |