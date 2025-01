Nuclearelectrica Announces Changes In Its Management Team

Nuclearelectrica Announces Changes In Its Management Team. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has informed the capital market in a report on Jan. 10 that the position of General Manager of Cernavoda NPP Branch will be temporarily occupied by Romeo Urjan, starting with January 9, for an initial period of three months. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]