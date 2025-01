Report: UiPath brings Bucharest among major AI startup ecosystems

Report: UiPath brings Bucharest among major AI startup ecosystems. Bucharest is one of the best cities for artificial intelligence startups, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024 report by StartupBlink, quoted by Economedia.ro. However, only one Romanian startup, unicorn UiPath, seems to lead the country's capital city to this top. Romania has (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]