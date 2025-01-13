Private demand pushes up Romania’s trade gap by 17% y/y to 10% of GDP in 12 months to November



Romania’s imports of goods advanced by 2.8% y/y to EUR 126 billion in 12 months to November, driven by robust domestic demand for consumption and investments, while the exports contracted by 1.5% y/y to EUR 92 billion in the same 12-month period, according to data published by the statistics (…)