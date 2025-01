Fuel Retailer Artoil Estimates It Ended 2024 with 2% Lower Turnover YOY

Fuel Retailer Artoil Estimates It Ended 2024 with 2% Lower Turnover YOY. Timisoara-based fuel retailer Artoil, controlled by entrepreneurs Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, estimates it ended 2024 with turnover of around RON1.18 billion (EUR237 million), down 2% from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]