Wizz Air launches new route from Cluj-Napoca to Castellón

Wizz Air launches new route from Cluj-Napoca to Castellón. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced a new international route connecting Romania’s Cluj-Napoca to Castellón, Spain. Tickets are available on the airline’s website and mobile app, with fares starting at EUR 19.99 (RON 99). The new route will begin operations on April 11, 2025, with flights (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]