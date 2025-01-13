 
Bucharest’s National Arena hosts 43 events, generates EUR 1.2 mln revenues in 2024
Jan 13, 2025

Bucharest’s National Arena hosts 43 events, generates EUR 1.2 mln revenues in 2024.

Bucharest's National Arena brought in roughly EUR 1.2 million in revenue in 2024, hosting a total of 43 events, mayor Nicu?or Dan announced. The events hosted by the capital city's main arena last year included 28 domestic and international football matches, as well as three major concerts (…)

Wet Wipe Maker Europack Media Expects 15% Rise In Revenue In 2025 Europack Media, a Constanta-based wet wipe maker, is aiming for a 15% increase in revenue this year, after having overshot the RON100 million revenue mark in 2024, its officials said.

Pension Funds Bought Into Antibiotice Iasi Following Sale Of Part Of Infinity Capital Stake BCR Pensii and BRD Pensii, Pillar II private pension funds, which manage pensions for 1.4 million people, bought into pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), spending RON50 million during the almost RON300 million private placement in November when Infinity Capital Investments (…)

Oresa Industra Leases 6,000 Sqm To Sellpy In Industra Park Arad Oresa Industra, one of the active players on the Romanian logistics and industrial space market, has announced the lease of 6,000 square meters to Sellpy, European leader in second-hand sales services.

Romania's Current Account Deficit Widens To EUR27B YoY In January-November 2024 Romania's current account deficit stood at EUR26.3 billion in January-November 2024, higher by nearly EUR7 billion than the EUR19.7 billion level reported in the same period of 2023, central bank data showed on Monday (Jan. 13, 2025).

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.1B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Jan. 13 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.1 billion from banks on Monday (Jan.13), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.65% and 7.70%, respectively.

ING Bank Expects Romania's Central Bank To Keep Key Rate At 6.50% At Its January 15 Meeting ING Bank expects the National Bank of Romania to keep the key rate at 6.50% at the upcoming January 15 meeting, given persistent inflationary risks, the bank said in a report on Monday (January 13, 2025).

US Visa Waiver: Plane tickets linking Romania and the United States start at EUR 250 Travelers planning to take advantage of Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver program will have to pay around EUR 250 for a one-way plane ticket to the United States. Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on Friday, January 10. As a result, (…)

 


