TeraPlast Bistrita Grants EUR7.6M Loan to Polytech Subsidiary

TeraPlast Bistrita Grants EUR7.6M Loan to Polytech Subsidiary. Building materials producer TeraPlast has granted an EUR7.56 million loan to Polytech Industrie subsidiary, with a 1.3% interest plus 3-month Euribor (around 2.7%). The maximum repayment term is December 31, 2029. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]