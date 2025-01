Transelectrica Completes First Investment with Financing from Modernization Fund

Transelectrica Completes First Investment with Financing from Modernization Fund. Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica has completed a project for the implementation of a metering and management system for electricity measurement data on the wholesale market, part of a broader investment in grid digitalization, funded with EUR88.8 million via the Modernization Fund. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]