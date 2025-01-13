Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian advances to Australian Open second round after tough win

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian advances to Australian Open second round after tough win. Jaqueline Cristian is the first Romanian player to qualify for the second round of the 2025 Australian Open. She claimed a hard-fought victory against Croatia's Petra Martic in the first round on January 13, winning in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/7). Monday's match lasted two hours and 35 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]