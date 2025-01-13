Romania resumes activity at Consulate General in Los Angeles after wildfires

The Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles, western United States, will resume activity after authorities stated that the area is safe from further fires. Despite the return to normal, new evacuation warnings are not ruled out if the situation requires it, according to Romanian officials. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]