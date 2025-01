ING Bank Expects Romania's Central Bank To Keep Key Rate At 6.50% At Its January 15 Meeting

ING Bank expects the National Bank of Romania to keep the key rate at 6.50% at the upcoming January 15 meeting, given persistent inflationary risks, the bank said in a report on Monday (January 13, 2025). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]