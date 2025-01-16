‘Stop fossil gas’: Greenpeace activist flies paraglider to protest Neptun Deep project in Romania’s Black Sea
Jan 16, 2025
‘Stop fossil gas’: Greenpeace activist flies paraglider to protest Neptun Deep project in Romania’s Black Sea.
A Greenpeace activist flew a powered paraglider near the Transocean Barents platform in Constan?a on Wednesday, January 15, displaying a banner reading 'Stop Fossil Gas' in protest of OMV Petrom's Neptun Deep gas drilling project in the Black Sea. The platform, set to become Europe's largest (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]