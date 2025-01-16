Romania drops ten spots in ranking of world’s most powerful armies

Romania drops ten spots in ranking of world’s most powerful armies. Romania has dropped ten positions in the 2025 ranking conducted by the defense-focused publication Global Firepower, which compiles a list of the world's most powerful armies based on various indicators every year. In 2024, Romania was ranked 41st in the list of 145 countries, while now it is (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]