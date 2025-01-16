NXP Semiconductors gets EUR 1 billion loan for RDI projects in five countries, including Romania

NXP Semiconductors gets EUR 1 billion loan for RDI projects in five countries, including Romania. NXP Semiconductors N.V. secured a EUR 1 billion loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the company’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) projects in Austria, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Romania. The financing will support NXP’s RDI projects aimed at various end (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]