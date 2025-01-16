Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian reaches third round at Australian Open 2025

Romania's Jaqueline Cristian reaches third round at Australian Open 2025. Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian, ranked 82nd in the world, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, January 16, after defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in two sets 7-5, 7-5. The match lasted two hours and four minutes, according to News.ro. This marks the first