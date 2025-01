Autonom Services To List New Bond Issue At Bucharest Stock Exchange On Jan 21

Autonom Services To List New Bond Issue At Bucharest Stock Exchange On Jan 21. Autonom Services, the leading independent player in the Romanian operating lease and rent-a-car markets, will be listing a new bond issue, in the total amount of EUR30 million, at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on January 21, as per a press statement at the local stock exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]