Storia: Apartment Prices Up 13% On Average In 2024

Storia: Apartment Prices Up 13% On Average In 2024. Average prices of apartments for sale increased by 13% in December 2024 compared with the same month of 2023, the latest data from Storia show. Storia is a real estate platform launched by OLX. Old apartment prices went up faster than those of new apartments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]