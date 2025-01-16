Competition Council Assesses Takeover By Romcim Of Two Concrete Stations Held By BCC Agregate Betoane

Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which Romcim SA intends to take over two Liebherr-type concrete production units, belonging to BCC Agregate Betoane SRL, located in Iasi County.