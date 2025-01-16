American Investment Company Agrees To Acquire Romania's Artrom Steel Tubes S.A.

American Investment Company Agrees To Acquire Romania's Artrom Steel Tubes S.A.. Artrom Steel Tubes, the Romanian seamless steel tubes producer based in Slatina and Resita, will be acquired by GLGH Steel, a subsidiary of American investment company Great Lakes Global Holdings based in Chicago (Illinois) and founded by Adam Hitchcock. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]