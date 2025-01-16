Romania Average Net Salary Up 2.3% In November 2024 vs October 2024

Romania Average Net Salary Up 2.3% In November 2024 vs October 2024. The average net salary in Romania increased by 2.3% (+RON120) in nominal terms in November 2024 compared to October 2024, to 5,388 (EUR1,084), data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (Jan. 16, 2025). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]