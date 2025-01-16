IMF Replaces Romania Mission Head, Set to Visit Bucharest in Early Feb. for Meetings with Romania Govt and National Bank to “Review Recent Economic and Financial Developments”



An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will visit Bucharest February 3-7, 2025, to hold a regular staff visit, reads an IMF press statement.