EBRD Invested EUR77M in 44 Projects in Romania in 2024, Double 2023 Number; 2025 Portfolio Set to Cover all Economic Fields. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2024 invested in a record high number of projects in Romania amid rising investment in energy and pledges of alignment to green energy sources, and says the 2025 portfolio is a solid one, covering all the economic fields. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]