FAN Courier Ends 2024 With 12.5% Growth In Revenue To RON1.3 Billion. FAN Courier, the leader of the parcel delivery market in Romania, ended 2024 with RON1.3 billion revenue, an increase of 12.5% on 2023, its officials announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]