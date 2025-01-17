Romania's Chimcomplex challenges cancellation of EUR 40 mln investment grant

Romania's Chimcomplex challenges cancellation of EUR 40 mln investment grant. Chimcomplex, the largest industrial entrepreneurial company, controlled by ?tefan Vuza, requests reconsideration of the decision to cancel the state aid contract from the Ministry of Economy, signed at the end of 2023, and continuation of the dialogue to find viable solutions. "By winning a (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]