Yield of Romania's RON bonds is rising, up to nearly 8% for 10-year maturity



The average yield accepted by the Romanian Treasury in the latest auction for three-year bonds rose to 7.7% on January 15 from 7.04% one month earlier. The yield for five-year bonds increased to 7.75% from 7.22%, while the yield for 10-year bonds neared 8%. Separately, the Treasury is selling (…)