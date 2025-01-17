Romania’s electricity consumption up 1.8% y/y in Jan-Nov

Romania's final energy consumption increased by 1.8% y/y to 46.0 TWh in the first eleven months of 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Households' consumption rose by 3.2% y/y to 10.7 TWh, while the companies' consumption advanced by 1.5% y/y to 36.0 TWh. Public