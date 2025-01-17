|
Co-Working aSpace Operator aSpace Ends 2024 with 20% Higher Turnover YOY
Jan 17, 2025
Co-Working aSpace Operator aSpace Ends 2024 with 20% Higher Turnover YOY.
aSpace, a Romanian-held co-working space operator founded by Bogdan Mariniuc, ended 2024 with RON7.4 million turnover, up 20%, and expects an almost 30% advance in 2025, to RON9.5 million.
Stanley Bet Seeks To Raise Up To RON25M Via Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange
Stanleybet Capital, a superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the leading sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, is preparing the first public offering of bonds on the MTS (multilateral trading system) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, worth up to RON25 million lei (SBET29.RO).
Ciprian Tanasescu Leaves Freshful After Almost Four Years
Ciprian Tanasescu, manager of the Ultrafresh business unit of Freshful by eMAG in the last almost four years, ended his stint with the company on January 15, 2025, as he announced in a post on LinkedIn.
Romanian executive under fire for changes in electoral rules targeting social media platforms and diaspora
Ten non-governmental organizations in Romania have issued a joint letter criticizing the executive for the emergency ordinance adopted on Thursday, January 16, which provides sanctions, including a turnover tax, for social media giants that fail to obey rules regarding electoral ads. Another (…)
Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 4.7% YoY In January-November 2024
Romania's energy output fell by 4.7% in January-November 2024, to 15.477 million tons of oil equivalent (TOE), compared to the year-earlier period, due to an ongoing decline in hydro and wind power generation, provisional data from the country's statistical office show on Friday (Jan. 17).
Romanian carmaker Dacia plans to launch several electric models
Dacia, part of the French Renault group, will launch several electric models to compete with Chinese brands for the affordable EV car market in Europe. The first electric model will be the next Sandero, which will appear sometime at the end of 2027, the brand's director, Denis Le Vot, said on (…)
Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 5.5%, In December 2024
Romania had the highest annual inflation rate, of 5.5%, among European Union (EU) Member States, in December 2024, data from Eurostat, the bloc's statistical office, showed on Friday (Jan.17).
Statistical Office: Romania's GDP Per Capita Calculated On The Basis Of PPP At 78% Of EU Average In 2023
Romania’s reported value of the volume index of GDP per capita, calculated on the basis of the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), stood at 78% in 2023, relative to the European Union (EU) average, followed by Poland and Hungary, with 77% relative to the EU average, data from Romania's statistical (…)
