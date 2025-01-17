American investment company to purchase Romanian seamless steel tubes producer Artrom

American investment company to purchase Romanian seamless steel tubes producer Artrom. GLGH Steel, LLC has agreed to purchase Artrom Steel Tubes S.A., the Romanian seamless steel tubes producer based in Slatina and Resita. The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals from Romanian authorities. GLGH Steel is a subsidiary of Great Lakes Global Holdings (GLGH), (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]