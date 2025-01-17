Up Romania launches UpMobil+, the "all-in-one" application that brings financial advantages and exclusive offers to all Romanians



Up Romania launches UpMobil+, the "all-in-one" application that brings financial advantages and exclusive offers to all Romanians.

Up Romania, one of the leading players in the fringe benefits industry in the market, launches UpMobil+ app, a digital ecosystem for fringe benefits management and access to exclusive offers, top products and services, all in one place. The new app is addressed both to those who benefit from Up (…)