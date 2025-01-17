World Bank Downgrades Romania GDP Growth Forecasts

World Bank Downgrades Romania GDP Growth Forecasts. The World Bank projects 2.1% economic growth in Romania in 2025, after 1.3% forecast for 2024, underscoring that, despite EU fund inflows, the recently announced fiscal consolidation moves have led to a downward revision of the country’s outlooks from the June 2024 prognosis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]