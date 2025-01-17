Romania to be special guest country at 2026 Cairo International Book Fair

Romania to be special guest country at 2026 Cairo International Book Fair. Romania has been named the special guest country at the 2026 Cairo International Book Fair, the Ministry of Culture announced. The event will coincide with the celebration of 120 years of Romanian-Egyptian diplomatic relations. According to the ministry, the news was shared by Dr. Ahmed Fouad (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]