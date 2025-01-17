Smart recycling machines feed stray cats in Bucharest parks

Smart recycling machines feed stray cats in Bucharest parks. Bucharest has started implementing a special recycling project that directly benefits stray animals. In Tineretului, Floreasca, and Circului parks, eco-friendly vending machines have been installed to provide food and water for stray cats in exchange for recycling bottles and aluminum cans. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]