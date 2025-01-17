Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 4.7% YoY In January-November 2024

Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 4.7% YoY In January-November 2024. Romania's energy output fell by 4.7% in January-November 2024, to 15.477 million tons of oil equivalent (TOE), compared to the year-earlier period, due to an ongoing decline in hydro and wind power generation, provisional data from the country's statistical office show on Friday (Jan. 17). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]