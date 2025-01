Romanian carmaker Dacia plans to launch several electric models

Romanian carmaker Dacia plans to launch several electric models. Dacia, part of the French Renault group, will launch several electric models to compete with Chinese brands for the affordable EV car market in Europe. The first electric model will be the next Sandero, which will appear sometime at the end of 2027, the brand's director, Denis Le Vot, said on