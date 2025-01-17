Romanian executive under fire for changes in electoral rules targeting social media platforms and diaspora

Ten non-governmental organizations in Romania have issued a joint letter criticizing the executive for the emergency ordinance adopted on Thursday, January 16, which provides sanctions, including a turnover tax, for social media giants that fail to obey rules regarding electoral ads. Another (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]