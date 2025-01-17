Stanley Bet Seeks To Raise Up To RON25M Via Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Stanley Bet Seeks To Raise Up To RON25M Via Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Stanleybet Capital, a superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the leading sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, is preparing the first public offering of bonds on the MTS (multilateral trading system) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, worth up to RON25 million lei (SBET29.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]