Ciprian Tanasescu Leaves Freshful After Almost Four Years. Ciprian Tanasescu, manager of the Ultrafresh business unit of Freshful by eMAG in the last almost four years, ended his stint with the company on January 15, 2025, as he announced in a post on LinkedIn. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]