Former Social Democrat leader Victor Ponta ready to run for president

Former Social Democrat leader Victor Ponta ready to run for president. Former prime minister Victor Ponta, still a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and an adviser to PM Marcel Ciolacu despite his pro-sovereignist statements, confirmed that he does not rule out entering this year's presidential race. He said, "I have no one to vote for," and indicated (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]