Romania’s GDP per capita at PPP up 4pp y/y to 78% of EU average in 2023



Romania’s GDP per capita at PPP up 4pp y/y to 78% of EU average in 2023.

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), reached 78% of the European Union average in 2023 (74% in 2022), according to data from the statistics office INS confirmed by Eurostat. Poland and Hungary followed closely, both at 77% of the EU (…)