UniCredit projects 1.8% growth for Romania this year, still driven by private consumption

UniCredit projects 1.8% growth for Romania this year, still driven by private consumption. Romania's economy will accelerate to a 1.8% growth rate in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, according to the forecast issued by UniCredit for the region. The strongest growth rate this year is expected in Serbia (over 4% y/y), with Slovakia (+1.6%) marking the weakest performance. Wages will continue to (…)