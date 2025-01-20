Romania’s natural gas consumption shrinks by 2.7% y/y in January-November 2024

Romania’s natural gas consumption shrinks by 2.7% y/y in January-November 2024. The volume of natural gas used by Romania in the first eleven months of 2024 decreased by 2.7% y/y to 8.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) while its production edged up by 1% y/y to 6.9 million toe, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Imports of natural gas thus (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]