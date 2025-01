P&G brings EUR 18.3 mln in new capital to its Romanian subsidiary

P&G brings EUR 18.3 mln in new capital to its Romanian subsidiary. The American FMCG group P&G increased the capital of its detergent factory Detergenti SA in Romania by RON 90 million (EUR 18 million) last year in November, according to Economica.net quoting data from the Trade Registry. Detergenti SA is controlled by Procter&Gamble Marketing Romania (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]