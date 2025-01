Burger King Wants to Open 12-15 New Restaurants in Romania in 2025

US fast-food restaurant chain Burger King, present in Romania in a franchise system, has budgeted 12-15 openings in 2025, a pace similar to last year's, which will allow it to near the threshold of 50 units locally. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]